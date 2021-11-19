Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DVN traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 241,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,237. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

