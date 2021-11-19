Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,898.50 ($50.93) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a market cap of £90.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,600.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,499.40.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

