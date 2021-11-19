Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $209.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

