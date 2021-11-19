Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DSX opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

