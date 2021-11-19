Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $816.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

