Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Announces $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 297.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of DLR opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

