Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

