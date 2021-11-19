DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 82.0% in October

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the October 14th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get DLH alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DLH by 30.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.5% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DLH by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.