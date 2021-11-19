DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $41.97. DLocal shares last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 95,704 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.