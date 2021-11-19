DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

