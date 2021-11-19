DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in October

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 19,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,414. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.