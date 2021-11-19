Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.15

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.15 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 3053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

