Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.02 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.