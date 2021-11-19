DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.35). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,623,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900,655 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DoorDash by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.25. 2,635,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,334. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

