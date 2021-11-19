Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik Sells 8,301 Shares

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

