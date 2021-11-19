Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Doximity stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 2,593,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,688. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

