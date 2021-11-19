DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 31.7% in October

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 14th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of DRD traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,746. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,399 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310,748 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

