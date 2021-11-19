Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.60. 2,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

The firm has a market cap of $691.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

