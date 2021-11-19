Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.43.

Duolingo stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $1,918,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,543 shares of company stock worth $21,637,427 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

