dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the October 14th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

DYFSF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

