Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

