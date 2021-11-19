e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.