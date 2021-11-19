E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $479,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $156,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman purchased 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and have sold 1,332,137 shares worth $15,835,553. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

ETWO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

