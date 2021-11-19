Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

EGBN stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

