Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$126.00 and last traded at C$126.00, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$122.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.63. The firm has a market cap of C$713.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

