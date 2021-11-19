Edward John Cooney Buys 871 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney bought 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $12,934.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

