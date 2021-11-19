Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELAT opened at $49.37 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

