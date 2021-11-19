Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.11. 3,339,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

