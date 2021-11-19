Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ELMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,175. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

