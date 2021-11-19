Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 29,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

