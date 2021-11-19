Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELTP traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,958. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.