Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 38.2% in October

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ELTP traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,958. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
