Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

