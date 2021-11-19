Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Emera alerts:

EMRAF opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Emera has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.