Emily M. Leproust Sells 10,440 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

TWST stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after buying an additional 275,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

