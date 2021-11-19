Emily M. Leproust Sells 10,440 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.
TWST stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.
