Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Up 153.8% in October

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EPWR stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

