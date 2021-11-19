Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.43.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 30.00 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 26.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

