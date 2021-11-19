Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

