Endor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $58,666.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00321705 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013001 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00314576 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006081 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

