Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Financial Survey

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enel Américas and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enel Américas presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.36%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Américas and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.69 $825.20 million $0.54 10.17 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

