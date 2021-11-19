Enel’s (ENLAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Enel stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

