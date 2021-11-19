Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 181,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Enerplus has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

