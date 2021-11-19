Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NETI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NETI stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the second quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $2,614,000.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

