Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enfusion in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE ENFN opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.21.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

