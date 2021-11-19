Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.83 ($18.62).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.35 ($15.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.04. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

