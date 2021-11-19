Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $231.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.51.

ENPH opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

