Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.73. 7,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,523. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

