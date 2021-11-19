Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

EGLX stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $546.90 million and a P/E ratio of -13.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

