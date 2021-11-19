Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler Sells 511 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $22,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

