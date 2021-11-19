Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler Sells 511 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $22,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE NVST opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $46.52.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
