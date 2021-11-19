EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWVCF. Raymond James raised shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get EnWave alerts:

NWVCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 6,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,431. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.