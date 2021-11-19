Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Up 133.1% in October

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the October 14th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EPAZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Epazz has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
